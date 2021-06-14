NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 119,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

