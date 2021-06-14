NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 119,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.