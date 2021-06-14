New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 34.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $225,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 49.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 63,477 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

