New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.87% of Trustmark worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 255.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after acquiring an additional 657,195 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

