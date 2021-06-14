New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.23 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $253.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.15. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.