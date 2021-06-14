New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after buying an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PG&E by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,125,000 after buying an additional 1,692,386 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in PG&E by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 27,654,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

