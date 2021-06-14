News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in News by 1,680.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in News by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWS opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -283.86 and a beta of 1.64. News Co. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.