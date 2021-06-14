NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NHF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 213,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,558. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $81,423.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $239,796.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

