NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Market Cap Hits $460,676.30

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $460,676.30 and approximately $5,821.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for about $1,035.23 or 0.02647620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00797412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00083561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.59 or 0.07917042 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 445 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.