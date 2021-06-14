Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $120.42 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $120,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

