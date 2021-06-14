Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 959.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 131,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT opened at $19.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

