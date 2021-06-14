Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 137,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

