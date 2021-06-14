Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys Shares of 1,620 PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $242,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $159.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

