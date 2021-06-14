Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $996,800. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

NYSE BRX opened at $24.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

