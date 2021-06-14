Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $437,000 Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $345,316.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,423.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,408. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COR opened at $133.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

