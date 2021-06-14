Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

ADC stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

