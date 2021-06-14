Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,463 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CubeSmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 168,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.39 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

