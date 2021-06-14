Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 256 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

