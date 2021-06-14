Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Short Interest Up 317.2% in May

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSRXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC initiated coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.65.

OTCMKTS:NSRXF opened at $0.87 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

