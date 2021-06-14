Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €280.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €254.67 ($299.61).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €233.30 ($274.47) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €226.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

