Norinchukin Bank The Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $347.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.54 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,676,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

