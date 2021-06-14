Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

