Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $336.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.31. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $336.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.