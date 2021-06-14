Norinchukin Bank The Buys 105 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $220.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

