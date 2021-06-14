Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,298 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL opened at $48.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

