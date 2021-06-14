Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $165.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

