NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $236,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 47.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 132,465 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.1% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 168,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 185.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 205,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,575. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

