Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $209.68

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $209.68, but opened at $230.00. Novavax shares last traded at $209.79, with a volume of 65,869 shares.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.27.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director Rachel K. King acquired 700 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $560,460.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $121,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $42,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

