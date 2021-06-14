Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.43

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 56985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,493 shares of company stock worth $1,910,132 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.