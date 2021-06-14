Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the May 13th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $264,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 529,163 shares of company stock worth $5,106,312.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 251,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

JFR opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

