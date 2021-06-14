Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Down 49.6% in May

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the May 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.18. 55,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 164,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 105,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 351,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

