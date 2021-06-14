Nyerium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,101.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 69% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded up 68.3% against the dollar. Nyerium has a market cap of $123,112.97 and approximately $5,101.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.