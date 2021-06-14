OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the May 13th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 408.0 days.

OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OERLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OC Oerlikon to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

