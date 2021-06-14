Ocean Arete Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ocean Arete Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 361.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 2.8% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.04. 62,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,752,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.45. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.06 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.