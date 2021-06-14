OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $13.53

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $509,466.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $13.53 or 0.00033696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00790825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.30 or 0.08005402 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

