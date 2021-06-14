OKCash Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $186,043.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,091.93 or 0.99729783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00032373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00063500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002559 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000120 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,522,555 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

