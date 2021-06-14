Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $4.07 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00010114 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $742.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,223 coins and its circulating supply is 562,907 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

