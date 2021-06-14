Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the May 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPHLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

