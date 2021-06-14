Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the May 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OPHLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.