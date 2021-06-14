Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

ORCL opened at $82.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

