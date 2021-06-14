Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 76,141 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.43. 191,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.