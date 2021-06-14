Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $82.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.