OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGI. ATB Capital lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.83.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$3.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.39.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

