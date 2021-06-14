Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Cap Reaches $6.45 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $651,305.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00166898 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00185473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.45 or 0.01052642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,284.22 or 1.00141030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.