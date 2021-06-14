Orion Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.27 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $193.53 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.57 or 0.00018673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.00804995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.22 or 0.07926546 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,575,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

