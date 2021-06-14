Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,216 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $22,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.54 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $81.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.