Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

OXM stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2,121.60 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

