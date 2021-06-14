Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 2,003 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,879.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,734 shares in the company, valued at $881,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 4th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

