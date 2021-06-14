PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for about 0.8% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.86. 5,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,847. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.55. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.