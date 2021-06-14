Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

