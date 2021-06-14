Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

XL opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.51 and a beta of 0.53. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

XL Fleet Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

