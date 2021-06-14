Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Down 65.1% in May

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the May 13th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

PAM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $948.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.